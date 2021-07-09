Bartlesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BARTLESVILLE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
