Friday sun alert in Port Huron — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(PORT HURON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Huron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Huron:
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
