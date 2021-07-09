4-Day Weather Forecast For Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 78 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



