Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Momoa says he 'creeped out' Liam Neeson on 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dl4H5_0arzyVtC00
Jason Momoa appeared on the latest episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which was guest hosted by Anthony Anderson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa described some of his early interactions with celebrities after he first moved to Los Angeles while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The actor, on Thursday, said he once creeped out Liam Neeson.

"I went to my first nice restaurant and I saw Liam Neeson. I fangirled out. I had never met anyone famous yet and I watched Rob Roy when I was growing up. I was really excited and just kind of stared at him," Momoa said.

"I would just smile and I creeped him out. He literally got up and he left and went a couple of tables over," he continued.

Momoa's second celebrity interaction involved being flipped off by Al Pacino.

"I was checking out Melrose and I was walking up and down the street and sure enough I look in a window, me and my buddy, and we see Al Pacino. I just stopped dead in my tracks," Momoa said.

"I just spent the last half hour just walking back and forth in front of the window. To the point where he's looking at us and Al Pacino just flips us off," he continued.

Momoa appeared on The Tonight Show in June where he got into a Water War with host Jimmy Fallon.

The 41-year-old will next be starring in Season 2 of his Apple TV+ series

, which arrives on Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creeped Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Jason Momoa Strips Down During 'Jimmy Kimmel' Interview for 'Make It Sexy' Challenge

Jason Momoa got pretty serious during his Jimmy Kimmel segment. The Aquaman actor made an appearance on the late-night show on Thursday –– which saw Anthony Anderson as a guest host –– where he participated in a new experience on the show called "Make it Sexy." Momoa was asked to sexy up some common, mundane activities like putting on hand sanitizer or opening a can of tuna. The actor immediately kicked things off with a bang by taking off his shirt, sparking applause and cheers from the audience.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jason Momoa Looks Like Without Long Hair And A Beard

Jason Momoa has launched an astonishing career thanks to his acting chops, his big heart, and, oh yeah, the fact that he's a major hunk. Most people know him as the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," where he sported the longest ponytail imaginable, which actually carried symbolism, for multiple seasons. The ponytail was tuggable proof of his status as undefeated, per Marie Claire. Hot diggity.
Norwalk, IAKCCI.com

KCCI Archives: Norwalk-native Jason Momoa gets his big Hollywood break

NORWALK, Iowa — On July 1, 1999, KCCI’s Sheila Brummer talked to Norwalk-native Jason Momoa as he was just getting his big break on the set of "Baywatch: Hawaii." He played the part of Jason Ioane on the popular action series when he was just 19. Momoa has since went on to star as Khal Drogo in the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and starred as DC’s "Aquaman."
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sweet Girl Trailer: Jason Momoa Is on a Quest for Vengeance This August

Jason Momoa is fighting for justice in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Sweet Girl. The Aquaman star and real-life man-mountain stars as a devastated husband on a revenge-driven mission against to the people responsible for his wife's death, with newly released footage featuring all the fist fights and grizzled lines of dialogue you could want.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Did Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa Meet?

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are one of the cutest couples not just in Hollywood, but ever. Momoa claims he fell in love with Lisa Bonet at first sight — and he doesn't mean the time they met and started their relationship 16 years ago. He means in 1987, when he first laid eyes on Bonet as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," per Oprah Daily.
CelebritiesPopculture

Liam Neeson Reveals Touching Reason He Never Sought James Bond Role

Taken star Liam Neeson was a guest on The Late Late ShowThursday, and the Irish actor recounted for host James Corden that he was up for the role of James Bond in the early '90s. While it may have been a dream role for many and could have launched Neeson into the action star phase of his career about a decade earlier, he ended up pulling out of the running for a really sweet reason: because Natasha Richardson asked him not to take the role.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Jason Momoa in U.K. to film 'Aquaman' sequel

July 18 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa took to Instagram Sunday to announce he is in Britain to film his second Aquaman epic. "London calling!... so excited to start Aquaman 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha," Momoa wrote.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Liam Neeson’s New Movie Is The #1 Title On Netflix Today

Liam Neeson might be surprised that people keep offering him action movies, but he really shouldn’t be when audiences clearly love watching them. Not content with being the only actor to headline two number-one box office hits since the start of the pandemic era, the 69-year-old’s latest thriller The Ice Road has topped the Netflix most-watched list only 24 hours after premiering.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Liam Neeson Says His Wife Warned Him Against Playing James Bond

Given the character’s status as a cinema icon and one of the most coveted roles in the business, a media circus inevitably ensues every time a new actor is being sought to assume the mantle of James Bond. Once No Time to Die is finally released in October the cycle will begin anew, while the continued rise of the internet and social media in the fifteen years since Daniel Craig was first appointed means that there’s going to be more speculation than ever before.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Liam Neeson Was Once In The Running For 007's Goldeneye, But Tells Sweet Story About Why He Would Probably Have Said No

Many an actor would be thrilled to be considered for the role of James Bond, and even more would accept the part the moment it was offered. Though, as the history of the 007 franchise has shown us from time to time, there are reasons why people like Timothy Dalton or Pierce Brosnan have had to say no the first time around. The Ice Road’s Liam Neeson is apparently a part of that club himself, as he was once in the running around the time Goldeneye was casting, but admitted he would have said no for one sweet reason: his late wife wouldn’t have married him if he had accepted.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Reveals He’s Going Blonde For Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa proved to be a terrific piece of left-field casting for Aquaman as the actor has successfully reimagined the King of Atlantis for the DCEU. With his Polynesian heritage and rebellious attitude, Momoa’s Arthur Curry is very different from both the comic book character and the typical image of him in popular culture. However, the Dune star has now confirmed that he’ll be sporting a classic signature element of the hero in the upcoming Aquaman 2 AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Marvel Characters Liam Neeson Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In a way, Liam Neeson has already been playing superheroes in movies for years, but, with the exception of 1990’s Darkman, he has only played villains in the definitive superhero movies he has appeared in so far. He was Bruce Wayne’s mentor turned tormenter Ra’s Al Ghul in two DC movies (2005’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012) and Chris Hemsworth’s mentor turned tormentor in Men in Black: International - both of which proved that Hollywood’s favorite mature action movie star is also great when playing the opposite side of the law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy