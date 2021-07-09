Jump on Sandusky’s cloudy forecast today

(SANDUSKY, OH.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Sandusky, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sandusky:

Friday, July 9 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



