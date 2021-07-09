Shawnee Daily Weather Forecast
SHAWNEE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
