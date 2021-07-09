Weather Forecast For Gillette
GILLETTE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
