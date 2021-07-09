Take advantage of Friday sun in Hobbs

(HOBBS, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hobbs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hobbs:

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



