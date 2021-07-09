4-Day Weather Forecast For Wheeling
WHEELING, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
