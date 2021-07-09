4-Day Weather Forecast For Pekin
PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
