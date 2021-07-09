4-Day Weather Forecast For Pekin

PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



