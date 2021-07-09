Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast

CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



