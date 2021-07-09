Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast
CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
