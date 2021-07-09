Clovis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLOVIS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



