Hilo, HI

Rainy forecast for Hilo? Jump on it!

Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 10 days ago

(HILO, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hilo Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hilo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0arzy0rA00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

