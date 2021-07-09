Sherman Weather Forecast
SHERMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
