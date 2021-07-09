Texas Tech Football Opponent Preview: Florida International Panthers

I honestly didn’t know a lot about Florida International before starting this, but, well, they aren’t good at football? At least not last year. Let’s get to it. I’d pretty well forgotten that Butch Davis was still coaching and he is actually doing that at Florida International, but he didn’t win a game in the 2020-Covid season. To give some context, in 2019, FIU beat New Hampshire, UMass, Charlotte, UTEP, Old Dominion, and Miami (yes, really), so they are probably capable of winning games, but also in 2019, FIU didn’t win a game on the road, so that’s something.