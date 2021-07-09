Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Tech Football Opponent Preview: Florida International Panthers

By Seth C
stakingtheplains.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI honestly didn’t know a lot about Florida International before starting this, but, well, they aren’t good at football? At least not last year. Let’s get to it. I’d pretty well forgotten that Butch Davis was still coaching and he is actually doing that at Florida International, but he didn’t win a game in the 2020-Covid season. To give some context, in 2019, FIU beat New Hampshire, UMass, Charlotte, UTEP, Old Dominion, and Miami (yes, really), so they are probably capable of winning games, but also in 2019, FIU didn’t win a game on the road, so that’s something.

stakingtheplains.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#Tech#Espn#American Football#Sources Team Info#Fiu#Utep#Old Dominion#Espn#Fpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsUSA Today

Florida Football 2021 Opponent History: Alabama Crimson Tide

This season, the Florida Gators are slated to face the defending Southeastern Conference and national champions the Alabama Crimson Tide on their home turf at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The two league foes have a long history between them, though a majority of matchups in recent years have come in...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
Utah Statemwcconnection.com

Utah State Opponent Preview: North Dakota

This is a series of in depth looks at the opponents the Utah State football team will be facing this season. The series will use Athlon Sports Top 130 pre-season rankings to consider where opponents are at on a national level and each week will preview a different opponent. Week...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

ECU 2021 Opponent Preview: South Carolina

As the 2021 season draws closer, Hoist The Colours will be taking a look at each of the 12 opponents on East Carolina’s schedule this fall. We continue with the home opener against South Carolina. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 11. LOCATION: Greenville, NC (Dowdy Ficklen Stadium) KICKOFF TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET...
Syracuse, NYnunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: N.C. State Wolfpack

The Syracuse Orange football season kicks off in just two months, as you may or may not have already noticed. “Get to Know” pieces are moving at a brisk pace, position group previews have begun, and preseason magazine have resumed their annual (2018 aside) shade campaign toward the state of SU football — even if it’s probably warranted this time, following last year’s 1-10 campaign.
247Sports

ECU 2021 Opponent Preview: Appalachian State

As the 2021 season draws closer, Hoist The Colours will be taking a look at each of the 12 opponents on East Carolina’s schedule this fall. We start with the season opener against Appalachian State. DATE: Thursday, Sept. 2. LOCATION: Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium) KICKOFF TIME: 7:30 p.m....
Missouri Statechatsports.com

The definitive Missouri football opponent tier list

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 27: Tigers are seen at Lion Park of Tuzla Viaport Marina hosting two Bengal tigers, two Siberian tigers and three Bengal tiger cubs, within International Tiger Day in Istanbul, Turkey on July 27, 2019. (Photo by Erhan Sevenler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Maybe it’s the summer...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Purdue Boilermakers

With less than a month remaining until the opening of fall camp, it’s time to prepare for the 2021 college football season. Throughout July at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing each of Oregon State’s opponents, featuring some analysis from the publishers of our fellow 247Sports team sites. Today, we begin the series by taking a look at the Purdue Boilermakers, who the Beavers will face on September 4th in West Lafayette.
Durham, NCwnursports.com

Opponent Preview: Duke

In week number three of the 2021 football season, Northwestern will travel southeast to Durham, North Carolina, to square off with its second non-conference foe of the season, the Duke Blue Devils. Duke is coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which the team was only able to defeat Charlotte...
High Schooltexashsfootball.com

2021 Season Preview: Duncanville Panthers

District: 11-6A Location: Duncanville, TX. The Panthers return several players that are rated 3-stars or better this season, led by DL Omari Abor, LB Jordan Cook, OT Cameron Williams, and OL Jaylen Early. Duncanville’s schedule will be tough from the very start, facing off against the #1 ranked team in...
College Sportschatsports.com

2021 opponent preview: Penn State Nittany Lions

It’s not often that Iowa will go five games without playing a team they faced the season prior - a side-effect of having a protected out-of-conference rivalry. With the Penn State Nittany Lions coming to town, they’re looking to reassert the dominance they recaptured in the 2010s, going 6-1 from 2010-2019.
College Sportsbigcountryhomepage.com

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preview: College Football

After a disappointing 1-5 finish in their shortened fall season, the ACU Wildcats return to the field with hopes of improving as they move to the Western Athletic Conference. One of the intriguing headlines for ACU is who will earn the starting quarterback job as Payton Mansell and Stone Earle compete for the spot during the offseason.
College Sportslampasasdispatchrecord.com

Three football opponents ranked in preseason Top 10

The Badgers should see plenty of tough competition this season, as three teams on the schedule are ranked No. 7 or higher in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason poll. District rival Austin LBJ is ranked No. 6 in 4A Div. I. In non-district, Wimberley is No. 3, and China Spring is No. 6 in Div. II. LBJ reached the state semifinals last year, but the Badgers beat the Jaguars 41-20 and claimed…
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 721)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by publisher of Bleed Tech Blue (@BleedTechBlue) Ben Carlisle (@BCarlisle37) as the guys examine the Bulldogs upcoming roster and schedule and predict just how Louisiana Tech will do in 2021. Is Skip Holtz a lock to get the Bulldogs bowling again? What does Louisiana Tech getting Austin Kendall in the transfer portal mean? Can the Bulldogs transfers pay off for Holtz? Will the Louisiana Tech offensive line improve? Could the Bulldogs win the Conference USA? We talk it all on this special Louisiana Tech edition of The College Football Experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy