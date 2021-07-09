Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Friday rain in Hammond: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 10 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hammond Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hammond:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0arzxmys00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
87
Followers
88
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy