El Centro Daily Weather Forecast

EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 114 °F, low 89 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 117 °F, low 87 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 114 °F, low 85 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 112 °F, low 86 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.