Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Cloudy forecast for Eureka — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 10 days ago

(EUREKA, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Eureka Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0arzxev400

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
39
Followers
89
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy