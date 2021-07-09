Cloudy forecast for Eureka — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(EUREKA, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Eureka Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eureka:

Friday, July 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



