Beck and Natalie Bergman Share New Cover and Remix: Listen

By Allison Hussey, Jazz Monroe
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beck has teamed up with singer-songwriter Natalie Bergman on a new cover of “You’ve Got a Woman”, in addition to remixing her recent track “Paint the Rain.” Listen to both below. Earlier this month, Beck issued a remix of Hyperspace’s “Chemical” by producer Chloé Caillet in celebration of his 50th...

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

New Music Friday: Normani Shows Her "Wild Side" Plus Shenseea, Ryan Trey, and More

This week’s Best New Music Friday includes new releases from Normani, Adekunle Gold, Domenic Haynes, and more. Normani can do no wrong. As a follow-up to her 2019 hit “Motivation,” the singer is back with “Wild Side” – a sexy collaboration with Cardi B. The collaboration materialized on the set of the “WAP” music video, which featured Normani. “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” said Normani of the track. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.” The video was directed by Tanu Muino who did Cardi's “Up” video and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the creative genius behind Normani's “Motivation” dances.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

John Mayer's 'Sob Rock': Deconstructing the Album's '80s-Inspired Visuals

The artwork and marketing campaign for John Mayer’s new album, “Sob Rock,” features the sort of imagery that pulls you in. That’s because its 1980s-inspired look spurs more questions than answers — is the music retro or just the visuals? Are you meant to laugh or groan? Is the homage related to a specific release from the past?
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Angel Olsen Announces New 1980s Covers EP, Shares Cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”

Angel Olsen, who has been quite prolific over the last couple of years, has announced a new EP, Aisles, featuring covers of five 1980s songs, and has shared its first single, an impassioned and slowed down take on Laura Branigan’s 1982 disco classic “Gloria.” Like all best cover versions, Olsen completely transforms the original song and brilliantly makes it her own. Aisles also features covers of songs by OMD, Billy Idol, Men Without Hats, and Alphaville and is due out digitally on August 20 via Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic (with a physical release on September 24). Check out the “Gloria” cover below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and the original version of “Gloria.” Above is its cover art.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Bought Jeff Buckley’s ‘Grace’ Guitar and Recorded a Song With It

UPDATE (7/19): The three songs Matt Bellamy auctioned off as non-fungible tokens sold for over $73,000 combined. Per Cryptograph, where the sale took place, all three NFTs appeared to be purchased by the same user. A rendition of “Guiding Light” sold for 13.964 etherium (about $25,249); “Unintended (Piano Lullaby)” sold for 11.941 ETH (approximately $21,591); and “Tomorrow’s World” sold for 14.5 ETH (approximately $26,218). ** Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has acquired the yellow telecaster Jeff Buckley the singer-songwriter used throughout his 1994 LP Grace, and he’s using it to record new music. First up is a new rendition of Muse’s 2009 song...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

RAY BLK Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen

South London-based artist RAY BLK has announced her debut studio album, ACCESS DENIED. The 14-track LP arrives September 17 via Island. Today, Ray has shared a new single featuring Kaash Paige titled “MIA.” Check it out below. ACCESS DENIED includes guest appearances from Giggs, Stefflon Don, Kojey Radical, Suburban Plaza...
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

‘I had nothing else to lose’: Wild Belle’s Natalie Bergman on seeking grace from tragedy on solo debut ‘Mercy’

I didn’t expect Natalie Bergman, one half of the indie sibling duo Wild Belle, to make a gospel record. Nor did I expect it would move me so deeply. Since receiving a preview copy of Bergman’s solo debut “Mercy” earlier this year, I wake up each morning hearing its songs in my head. I hear the lush, lofi yearning of “Paint the Rain” most of all.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Logic Shares New Song ‘Get Up’: Listen

Logic continues to roll out new music as he prepares to come out of retirement. A few weeks after announcing his return to releasing music, Logic dropped the first single ‘Vaccine‘ last week. He has now returned with the follow up called ‘Get Up’ where he raps and sings about getting back up every time he’s down. Listen to it below.
Musicedmidentity.com

Skream Wows with New Techno Tune and Remix From Minimal Violence

As a third release on his IFEEL imprint, Skream delivers the adventurous techno track “Instakord” and enlists Minimal Violence to remix it. Renowned UK-based DJ and producer Skream has been wowing fans around the world with his experimentation of genres for almost two decades. As he’s continued to press on with his career, the latest endeavor he embarked upon in 2021 was the launch of his label, IFEEL. Founded in May, Skream has already offered a steady stream of releases including “Chester’s Groove” and “Trees.”
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to Thom Yorke’s “Very 2021” remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”

Thom Yorke is giving Radiohead‘s “Creep” a makeover for the times. The newly released, nine-minute “Very 2021” remix of the alt-rock staple slows the tempo considerably, while also adding electronic elements and vocal effects to make the song even more, well, creepy. You can download it now via digital outlets.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

IDK Shares New Song ‘Red’ with MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica: Listen

Later tonight, IDK is dropping his new album USEE4YOURSELF which his fans are quite excited about. The album features production from The Neptunes, CashMoneyAP, DJ Dahi, Blue Rondo, and IDK himself, and a surprise guest list including Young Thug, Offset, the late greats DMX and MF DOOM, Rico Nasty, and even Jay Electronica.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Pitchfork

Kim Gordon Announces Pitchfork Music Festival Aftershow

Kim Gordon is performing at Pitchfork Music Festival on Saturday, September 11 at Union Park in Chicago. It will be her second show since the COVID-19 shutdown, and the night before, she’ll perform her first: An official Pitchfork Fest aftershow at Thalia Hall on Friday, September 10. Presale tickets go...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Twin Shadow

For a moment in 2015, it seemed like George Lewis Jr., who performs as Twin Shadow, was about to break out of indie rock and into actual pop-star fame. Around the time of his major label debut, Eclipse, Lewis wrote a song for Billy Idol and submitted material for Chris Brown and Eminem. He dated Zoë Kravitz, posing on red carpets in a Calvin Klein suit. He donned a pair of white skinny jeans and talked about his artistic process for Levi’s. He became fodder for Page 6. But Eclipse, the album that was supposed to usher Lewis across the velvety threshold into the kind of mainstream success enjoyed by, say, Grimes or the Weeknd, was bizarre and confused. It peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard charts, stranded between indie rock and mainstream pop. His 2018 follow-up, Caer, flew under the radar. Now, Lewis returns with his self-titled, self-released fifth record, blending elements of reggae, funk, and classic rock into a collection of vacuous summertime indie-pop jams.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Dave’s “Clash” [ft. Stormzy]: The Ones

Grand returns are the perfect remedies for lengthy breaks, and Dave provides one on his latest single, “Clash,” with Stormzy. Carried by repetitive, haunting piano, the British rappers step through the curtain with egotistic proclamations that flex their respective riches. “I'm so close to my pension, my left wrist is sixty-one,” Dave raps slyly before the 27-year-old Stormzy matches his energy saying, “Rollies, got twenty-one, I been lit since twenty-one.” Elsewhere, the pair send sharp attacks to their competition, with Dave taking an indirect approach as opposed to Stormzy, who makes several references to his long-standing beef with British rapper, Chip. With Dave’s second album, We’re All Alone In This Together, locked in for a July 23 release, “Clash” is the perfect track to seize our attention for what’s next.
MusicNewsTimes

Beck Releases Video for 'Chemical' Remix Starring Stella Maxwell

In celebration of his birthday (July 8th), Beck has dropped a music video for the Chloé Caillet remix of his Hyperspace song “Chemical,” starring the model Stella Maxwell. Directed by Mikai Karl, the visual depicts Beck and Maxwell on a hazy nighttime journey through the city. Beck originally released the...

