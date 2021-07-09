Cover Genius hires P&C veteran to spearhead embedded insurance boom
Digital technology has created new ways for people and businesses to get insurance within the context of major life events and purchasing decisions. Whether that significant event is buying a property, booking a flight for a dream vacation, having a child, or setting up a small business, consumers can now gain access to tailored coverage offers right at the point of sale through a new type of insurance model, called embedded insurance.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
