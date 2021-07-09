West. Bend Daily Weather Forecast

WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



