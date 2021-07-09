West. Bend Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
