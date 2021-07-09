4-Day Weather Forecast For Elmira
ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
