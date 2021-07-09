Friday has sun for Pine Bluff — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PINE BLUFF, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pine Bluff. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bluff:

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.