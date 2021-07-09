Weather Forecast For Salina
SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
