Weather Forecast For Salina

SALINA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 101 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 65 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



