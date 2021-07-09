Klamath Falls Daily Weather Forecast
KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0