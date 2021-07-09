Princeton Daily Weather Forecast
PRINCETON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
