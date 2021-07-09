Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Friday is set to be rainy in Grand Island, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Island:

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 97 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.