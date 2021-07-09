Helena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
