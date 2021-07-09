Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Lake Havasu City

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 10 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Havasu City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Havasu City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKPsG_0arzvxND00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 96 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 123 °F, low 96 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 119 °F, low 94 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 94 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
84
Followers
84
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy