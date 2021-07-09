4-Day Weather Forecast For Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



