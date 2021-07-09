4-Day Weather Forecast For Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
