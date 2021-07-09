Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Zanesville

Posted by 
Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 10 days ago

ZANESVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0arzvtqJ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville, OH
88
Followers
88
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charlton, MAPosted by
Charlton (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Charlton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Charlton: Monday, July 19: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, July 20: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and
Whitman, MAPosted by
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitman: Monday, July 19: Patchy Fog; Tuesday, July 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, July 21: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, July 22: Mostly

Comments / 0

Community Policy