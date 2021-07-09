4-Day Weather Forecast For Prescott
PRESCOTT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0