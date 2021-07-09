Delano Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELANO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 109 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 111 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 110 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



