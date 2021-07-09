Daily Weather Forecast For Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 74 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, July 10 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, July 12 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



