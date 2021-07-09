Daily Weather Forecast For Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, July 10
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, July 12
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
