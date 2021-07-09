Paducah Daily Weather Forecast
PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
