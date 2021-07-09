Paducah Daily Weather Forecast

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



