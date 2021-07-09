Cancel
Griffin, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s cloudy forecast in Griffin

Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 10 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Griffin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0arzvgc600

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

