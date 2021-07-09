4-Day Weather Forecast For Lufkin
LUFKIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, July 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
