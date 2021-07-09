Friday set for clouds in La Crosse - 3 ways to make the most of it

(LA CROSSE, WI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Crosse:

Friday, July 9 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



