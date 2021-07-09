Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Friday set for clouds in La Crosse - 3 ways to make the most of it

La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 10 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Crosse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0arzvc5C00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse News Beat

La Crosse, WI
With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

