4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
