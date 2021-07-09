Casper Daily Weather Forecast
CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
