4-Day Weather Forecast For Waterloo
WATERLOO, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
