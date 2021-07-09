Utica Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

UTICA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.