Joplin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JOPLIN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



