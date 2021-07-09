Janesville Daily Weather Forecast
JANESVILLE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
