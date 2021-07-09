Daily Weather Forecast For Marysville
MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
