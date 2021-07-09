Daily Weather Forecast For Yuba City

YUBA CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 108 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 112 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 113 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 107 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.