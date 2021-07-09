Bismarck Daily Weather Forecast
BISMARCK, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
