Anderson, IN

Another cloudy day in Anderson — make the most of it with these activities

Anderson Today
 10 days ago

(ANDERSON, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0arzuek100

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

