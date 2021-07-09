Another cloudy day in Anderson — make the most of it with these activities
(ANDERSON, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anderson:
Friday, July 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0