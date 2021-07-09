Jump on Binghamton’s rainy forecast today

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Binghamton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Binghamton:

Friday, July 9 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



