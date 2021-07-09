Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Jump on Binghamton’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 10 days ago

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Binghamton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Binghamton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0arzuZHG00

  • Friday, July 9

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton, NY
39
Followers
92
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy