Daily Weather Forecast For Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 22 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.