Sioux City, IA

Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Sioux City Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sioux City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0arzuOoV00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

